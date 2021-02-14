ZENZO Price Reaches $0.0774 on Exchanges (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for about $0.0774 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $542.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00040108 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.83 or 0.00315723 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002772 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013118 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00013795 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009349 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

ZENZO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.