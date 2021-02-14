Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given New $209.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $159.00 to $209.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

ZG has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $169.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $167.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.69.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $202.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of -103.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $208.58.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. Zillow Group’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 54.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,254,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 172.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

