ZINC Trading 4.8% Higher This Week (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 36.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. One ZINC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZINC has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. ZINC has a market cap of $156,876.40 and $978.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZINC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00068381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $472.71 or 0.00970218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00051808 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,522.73 or 0.05177821 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00025202 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00018025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000183 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC (ZINC) is a token. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 tokens. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work.

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

ZINC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.