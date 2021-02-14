ZST Digital Networks (OTCMKTS:ZSTN) and Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Critical Survey

ZST Digital Networks (OTCMKTS:ZSTN) and Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ZST Digital Networks and Sierra Wireless, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZST Digital Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Sierra Wireless 3 5 4 0 2.08

Sierra Wireless has a consensus price target of $16.17, indicating a potential downside of 14.05%. Given Sierra Wireless’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sierra Wireless is more favorable than ZST Digital Networks.

Risk & Volatility

ZST Digital Networks has a beta of -2.18, indicating that its stock price is 318% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Wireless has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZST Digital Networks and Sierra Wireless’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZST Digital Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sierra Wireless $713.51 million 0.97 -$70.54 million ($1.02) -18.44

ZST Digital Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sierra Wireless.

Profitability

This table compares ZST Digital Networks and Sierra Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZST Digital Networks N/A N/A N/A Sierra Wireless -10.39% -14.35% -7.98%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.4% of Sierra Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.2% of ZST Digital Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Sierra Wireless shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sierra Wireless beats ZST Digital Networks on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZST Digital Networks

ZST Digital Networks, Inc. engages in supplying digital and optical network equipment and providing installation services to cable system operators in China, as well as in providing GPS location and tracking services to local logistics and transportation companies in China. It offers a line of IPTV devices that are used to provide bundled cable television, Internet, and telephone services to residential and commercial customers. The company has assisted in the installation and construction of approximately 400 local cable networks in approximately 90 municipal districts, counties, townships, and enterprises. ZST Digital Networks has also launched a commercial line of vehicle tracking devices utilizing its GPS tracking technologies and support services for transport-related enterprises to track, monitor, and optimize their businesses. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Zhengzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways. The Embedded Broadband segment provides high-speed cellular embedded modules that are used in non-industrial applications, such as automobile, mobile computing, and enterprise networking markets. The company serves enterprises, industrial companies, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) through direct channels; and indirect channels, including OEMs, distributors, value-added resellers, and mobile network operators. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

