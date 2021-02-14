Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 2,038 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 70.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 29.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 33,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 34.9% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 21,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

LTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

