Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 50,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.29. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $17.19.

ROIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.61.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

