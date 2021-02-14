Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,625 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at $329,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at $802,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,417 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 16.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,237 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $69.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.21, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $71.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.60.

IART has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.