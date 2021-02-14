Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,369 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 35.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at about $198,000. 12.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total value of $23,290,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,311,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,860,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $146.67 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $80.14 and a 1-year high of $162.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.14 and a 200-day moving average of $146.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.24 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

