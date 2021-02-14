Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 400 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a CHF 400 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZURN. UBS Group set a CHF 400 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 435 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 395 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 406.54.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1-year high of CHF 321.80.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.