$0.01 EPS Expected for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.06. Vocera Communications posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 107.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $495,452.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $331,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,441.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,161 shares of company stock valued at $4,316,321. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 58.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vocera Communications by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 151,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 43,138 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 11.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of VCRA traded up $10.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,524. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.00 and a beta of 0.08. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.67.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

