-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSE:FURY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSE:FURY) will announce earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fury Gold Mines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.03). Fury Gold Mines also posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fury Gold Mines.

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Fury Gold Mines from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Fury Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $200.30 million, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.46.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fury Gold Mines (FURY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.