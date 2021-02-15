$0.08 EPS Expected for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Orion Group reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Several research analysts recently commented on ORN shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:ORN traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.16. 4,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,224. The company has a market capitalization of $187.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $6.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 362,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 140,509 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Orion Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 912,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

