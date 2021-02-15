-$0.08 EPS Expected for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.01). Twilio reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.13.

Twilio stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $435.29. The stock had a trading volume of 51,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,969. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $372.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.82. The stock has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a PE ratio of -153.27 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $441.19. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total value of $18,007,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $488,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,570 shares of company stock worth $61,385,607. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Twilio by 3.2% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Twilio by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twilio (TWLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.