$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.14. Dynatrace reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

Shares of DT stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. Dynatrace has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $56.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average is $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $48,816.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,308,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $2,165,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,966,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,758,190 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,174,000 after buying an additional 458,159 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,010,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,890,000 after buying an additional 1,878,678 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,709,000 after buying an additional 2,396,323 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 10.7% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,263,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,951,000 after buying an additional 702,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,220,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,901,000 after buying an additional 1,172,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

