$0.30 EPS Expected for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.32. Graphic Packaging reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

GPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.68. 218,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,927,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $18.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

