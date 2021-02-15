-$0.31 EPS Expected for MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) to post ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MTBC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.38). MTBC reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 158.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MTBC will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MTBC.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on MTBC in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

Shares of MTBC stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.65. 4,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,738. MTBC has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $140.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70.

In related news, Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,500 shares in the company, valued at $666,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President A Hadi Chaudhry sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $45,550.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,602.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,105 shares of company stock worth $846,582 over the last ninety days. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MTBC by 469.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MTBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MTBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of MTBC by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in MTBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

