$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LexinFintech.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $464.54 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.28%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

LexinFintech stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.06. 92,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,438,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $13.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,968,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,485,000 after acquiring an additional 527,911 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 723,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,085,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 627,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 1,741.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 66,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

