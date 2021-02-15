$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.46. Inter Parfums posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPAR. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BWS Financial raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

IPAR stock opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.21 and its 200 day moving average is $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.22 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $70.69.

In related news, CEO Jean Madar sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $591,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $158,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $517,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,900 shares of company stock worth $2,901,134 over the last three months. 44.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,113,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,267,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,115,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,243,000 after purchasing an additional 147,366 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 308.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 146,943 shares in the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

