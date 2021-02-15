-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.42). Iovance Biotherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.82). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Iovance Biotherapeutics.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.55.

IOVA stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,210. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $54.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

