$0.46 EPS Expected for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. STORE Capital posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for STORE Capital.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STOR shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist raised their target price on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.36.

STORE Capital stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. STORE Capital has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.40. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in STORE Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its position in STORE Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 40,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in STORE Capital by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in STORE Capital by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

