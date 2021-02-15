$0.55 EPS Expected for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) This Quarter

Analysts expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.59. EVERTEC posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EVERTEC.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

EVTC stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. EVERTEC has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $42.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.14.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,492.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 13,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $532,561.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,580.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,235 shares of company stock worth $7,091,122 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

