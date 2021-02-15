$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Univest Financial reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,900%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.41. Univest Financial had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

UVSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Univest Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,767,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,962,000 after acquiring an additional 32,752 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,381,000 after acquiring an additional 117,376 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 674,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after acquiring an additional 88,095 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 598,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 44.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 586,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 181,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UVSP opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $729.92 million, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

