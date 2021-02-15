$0.67 EPS Expected for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.78. Paylocity reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCTY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Paylocity from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.88.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.53, for a total transaction of $724,803.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,684.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $72,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,770,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,082,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 404,035 shares of company stock worth $72,957,666. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1,002.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,625,000 after acquiring an additional 121,989 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 729,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 72,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 72,950 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

PCTY opened at $205.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.34. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $66.98 and a 1 year high of $218.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.20, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

