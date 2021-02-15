$0.70 EPS Expected for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to report earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. IHS Markit posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

INFO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

IHS Markit stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.59. 107,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,507. IHS Markit has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $101.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $5,535,140.68. Insiders sold 88,970 shares of company stock worth $7,941,014 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

