$0.78 EPS Expected for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.46. Tesla posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 212%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $5.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $9.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. New Street Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.58, for a total transaction of $8,175,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,021,279.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total value of $575,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,601,502.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,323 shares of company stock valued at $93,569,117 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 384.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after buying an additional 14,874,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 267.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 381.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after buying an additional 2,420,573 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $816.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,910,682. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $804.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,638.80, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

