$1.00 Billion in Sales Expected for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will announce $1.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $979.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year sales of $3.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DENTSPLY SIRONA.

XRAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.47.

In related news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $723,136,000 after purchasing an additional 348,018 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,778,000 after purchasing an additional 854,910 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,514,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $184,015,000 after purchasing an additional 223,004 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,672,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,880,000 after purchasing an additional 717,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,713,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,944,000 after purchasing an additional 222,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.80 and its 200 day moving average is $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.65, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

