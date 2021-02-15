$1.25 EPS Expected for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to post $1.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Enova International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.13. Enova International posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 380.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enova International.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $263.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.32 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 8.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Enova International from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of Enova International stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 17,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,969. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65. Enova International has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.80.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 36,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $914,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,710,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Enova International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Enova International by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Enova International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Enova International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enova International (ENVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.