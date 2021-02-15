-$1.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.77) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.38). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($4.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.16) to ($0.66). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.47) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALNY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $2,393,548.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,886.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,066 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,373 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9,233.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $122,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $157.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.38. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $84.97 and a 12-month high of $178.41.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

