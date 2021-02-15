$1.87 Billion in Sales Expected for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will post $1.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.81 billion and the highest is $1.93 billion. S&P Global reported sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year sales of $7.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $7.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $8.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover S&P Global.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.54.

S&P Global stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $339.45. The stock had a trading volume of 59,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,079. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $379.87. The company has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $320.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 542.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,130,000 after purchasing an additional 722,100 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth $249,339,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,983,000 after purchasing an additional 586,258 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4,337.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 459,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,903,000 after purchasing an additional 469,880 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,227,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,403,000 after purchasing an additional 463,906 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&P Global (SPGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.