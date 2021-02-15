1,058 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 936,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $221,647,000 after buying an additional 35,403 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Insulet by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 343,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,289,000 after buying an additional 54,580 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 335,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,647,000 after buying an additional 63,212 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,108,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 265,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,698,000 after buying an additional 102,907 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $289.77 on Monday. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $298.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 658.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.97.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.11.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

