$107.23 Million in Sales Expected for GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) to post sales of $107.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.70 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full-year sales of $381.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $378.20 million to $385.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $422.38 million, with estimates ranging from $404.50 million to $440.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GCM Grosvenor.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCMG. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth $55,833,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,528,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,199,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,937,000. Institutional investors own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.33. The company had a trading volume of 17,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,621. GCM Grosvenor has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is a privately owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

