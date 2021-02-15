10x Genomics (TXG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect 10x Genomics to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TXG opened at $196.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.04. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.18.

In related news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total transaction of $1,134,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 501,391 shares in the company, valued at $75,825,360.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $5,939,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,263,342.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,250 shares of company stock valued at $27,417,988. Company insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

