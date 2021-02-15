$119.72 Million in Sales Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to report $119.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.45 million and the highest is $127.33 million. Halozyme Therapeutics reported sales of $53.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 123.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $269.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $265.27 million to $273.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $405.49 million, with estimates ranging from $385.19 million to $438.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

HALO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

HALO opened at $49.84 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 16.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 311.50 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.56.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 276,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,414,328.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $465,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 142,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,625.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,376 shares of company stock worth $9,996,108 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

