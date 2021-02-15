1,400 Shares in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Separately, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDAK opened at $25.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.85. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $37.85.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($12.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.94) by ($8.89). The business had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -6.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDAK. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Codiak BioSciences from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc is harnessing exosomesÂnatural intercellular messengersÂto pioneer a new class of biologic medicines, exosome therapeutics. It develops the engEx Platform, versatile exosome engineering and manufacturing platform, to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design novel exosome therapeutics.

