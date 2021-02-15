1,572 Shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,431,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 16,138 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $163.64 on Monday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.29 and a 12 month high of $179.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.38.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,443,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

