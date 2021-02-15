16,723 Shares in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $25.13 on Monday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

