1,734 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Bought by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,734 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,989 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 42,637 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after buying an additional 13,011 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.77.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $187.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.72. The company has a market capitalization of $340.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

