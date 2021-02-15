1inch (1INCH) Price Hits $5.35 on Exchanges

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 15th. 1inch has a total market cap of $751.01 million and approximately $393.86 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1inch token can now be purchased for approximately $5.35 or 0.00011021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 1inch has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00060086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.63 or 0.00273003 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00084106 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00090986 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00093853 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.29 or 0.00422573 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00186126 BTC.

1inch Token Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,263,600 tokens. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#.

1inch Token Trading

1inch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1inch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

