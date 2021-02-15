1ST Source Bank Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

1ST Source Bank increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,456,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 569,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,062,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.30 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $74.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

