1ST Source Bank Increases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 68,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 57,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 137,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 24,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $54.01 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $55.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at $9,303,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,241. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

