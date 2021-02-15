1ST Source Bank Sells 24,000 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

1ST Source Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,514 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 769,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 461,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 86,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 403,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ONB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

ONB opened at $17.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $18.50.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.62%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

