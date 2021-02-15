1ST Source Bank Sells 55 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

1ST Source Bank decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,644,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $394.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $394.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.