1ST Source Bank Sells 7,536 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

1ST Source Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,536 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 0.6% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amarillo National Bank raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HD opened at $277.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $298.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

