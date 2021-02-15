$202.56 Million in Sales Expected for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will announce $202.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $215.76 million. Golden Entertainment reported sales of $242.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year sales of $691.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $679.20 million to $704.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $899.79 million, with estimates ranging from $854.86 million to $930.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Golden Entertainment.

Several analysts recently commented on GDEN shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $20.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,490. The company has a market capitalization of $591.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.50. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 293.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

