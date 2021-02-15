20,750 Shares in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Lynch & Associates IN acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,381,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,589,000.

EBC opened at $16.72 on Monday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $17.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $153.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.17 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastern Bankshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

