210 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Bought by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 37,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

IWN opened at $151.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.43 and a 200-day moving average of $118.46. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $153.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

