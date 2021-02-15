22,313 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by Morris Retirement Advisors LLC

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,313 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,000. Apple makes up approximately 2.9% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $135.37 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

