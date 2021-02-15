$250.02 Million in Sales Expected for Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) will post $250.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $255.00 million and the lowest is $246.60 million. Extended Stay America reported sales of $272.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Extended Stay America.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STAY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of Extended Stay America stock opened at $15.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.44 and a beta of 1.90.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. Extended Stay America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.21%.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

