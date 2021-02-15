$29.16 Million in Sales Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will post $29.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.00 million. Redwood Trust reported sales of $51.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year sales of $128.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $157.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $120.47 million, with estimates ranging from $110.93 million to $130.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Redwood Trust.

RWT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Redwood Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $13,712,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,617,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,767,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 800,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 544,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 787.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 535,045 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RWT opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $8.24. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

