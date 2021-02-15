$292.31 Million in Sales Expected for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to announce $292.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $292.01 million to $292.61 million. eHealth reported sales of $301.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year sales of $604.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $581.47 million to $651.09 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $792.90 million, with estimates ranging from $676.96 million to $900.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for eHealth.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EHTH shares. Truist decreased their target price on eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James downgraded eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on eHealth from $101.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

EHTH traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $54.84. 27,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,248. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth has a one year low of $47.84 and a one year high of $152.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,122,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of eHealth by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 578,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,821,000 after purchasing an additional 51,228 shares during the last quarter.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

